This note may include spoilers for SPY x FAMILY season 2

SPY x FAMILY keeps surprising its fans in the Cruise Adventure Arc with all the threats against Yor, so the fights get better and better. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time the ninth episode of season 2 will premiere on Crunchyroll.

What happened in the last episode of SPY x FAMILY?

Anya was entertained by the fireworks and couldn’t help her foster mother

As you surely remember, the eighth chapter showed Yor facing a large number of assassins on the deck of the cruise ship, which was too complicated for him and he was even close to losing. However, he regained his strength and prepared to end the threat once and for all.

This is the trailer for the SPY x FAMILY Cruise Adventure Arc:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how Yor’s mission will continue, let us tell you that episode 9 of the second season of SPY x FAMILY will premiere this Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 AMcentral Mexico time.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that will allow you to watch the new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site (you can watch the first season for free with ads).

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

How many episodes will the second season of SPY x FAMILY have?

It is worth mentioning that it is already known how many episodes this new season of the popular anime will have, since according to a report from animetv_jp, fans will be able to enjoy a total of 12 episodes. This means that it will be practically half of what the first part had and will be released every week until the end of next December 23.

What do you expect from this new arc of the popular anime? Tell us in the comments.

