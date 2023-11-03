New images of the characters that will star in Spy x Family CODE: White have been shared.

The feature film Spy x Family CODE: White looks very promising and these images that have been shared of its characters confirm it.

Spy x Family, Tatsuya Endo’s work has given a lot to talk about latelysince a few weeks ago the second season of the anime premiered, which was highly anticipated by the fans, who were very eager to accompany the members of the Forger Family in their fun and hilarious adventures in which the action cannot be missing. .

In addition, The second season of Spy x Family has started in stylesince, in a few episodes, Anya and company have offered fans different very funny moments that have been preparing the ground for the new adventures that this controversial family will star in.

But this is not all, since this is an excellent year for the Spy x Family franchise, since its feature film called Spy x Family CODE: Whitewhich promises unique moments and lots of action, which is why, recently, they have shared new promotional images of the characters to star in this film, all to make the wait for these exciting adventures that await the Forgers more enjoyable.

Spy x Family shares new images of characters from the feature film Code White

As we have already mentioned, The Spy x Family franchise is having an excellent timesince the recently released second season is being an immediate success, since the charisma of Anya and the other members of the Forgers is the perfect ingredient that has made many feel a great attraction for this fascinating story in which the enigma and adventures are part of everyday life.

In addition to this, This IP has prepared the feature film Spy x Family CODE: White that will be released in Decemberwhich will serve to further expand the exciting stories of the Forgers, since the most recent trailer has given a small taste of the adventures that this beloved family will have to deal with.

However, this has not been the only interesting detail that has been revealed about the Spy x Family feature filmsince they have also been shared new promotional images of the Forger Family in which they can be seen with new outfits and ready for this new and exciting mission that looks very promising.

In these images you can see Loid, Yor, little Anya and Bond, ready to undertake their new mission with new outfits that give him a very striking appearance that will surely fascinate fans, since the popularity of Spy x Family It doesn’t stop growing, so presumably this feature film will have the same receptivity that the anime has had.

Little by little they are gone revealing more and more details about the Spy x Family CODE: White feature filmsince a few weeks ago they announced two of the new antagonists of this film, which will put the controversial Forger Family in trouble.

It should be noted that, apart from the Forger Family, this feature film will also have the presence of some of the best Spy x Family characters, such as Fiona Frost, Yuri Briar, among others, making this new mission even more surprising and fun.

Without a doubt, the hype surrounding the feature film Spy x Family CODE: White is overwhelming, since this will offer one of the most important adventures for this family that has quickly become loved by fans. It is necessary to highlight that this feature film will be released on December 22 in theaters in Japanso it remains to wait for it to be officially announced when this film will arrive in other parts of the world.

