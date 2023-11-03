Spy x Family pays a small tribute to Dragon Ball in a very fun way.

The most recent episode of Spy x Family’s second season includes a fun reference to Dragon Ball.

Join the conversation

Spy x Family is full of very interesting curiosities that have made the story that Tatsuya Endo has been telling is very entertaining and enjoyablebeing an immediate success, gaining enormous popularity worldwide after its adaptation to the digital format, which has made the Family Forger cause furor.

The charm that Spy x Family has had is evidentsince the premiere of the second season was one of the most anticipated by the followers, who were eager to continue enjoying the exciting adventures of Anya and the Forger Familybecause this group does not stop entertaining the followers.

Likewise, since its inception, this work has made various references to other works, as many nods have been included during the adaptation of this controversial and fun work. In fact, the most recent episode of the second season of Spy x Family has included a small tribute to Dragon Ball in a very peculiar waywhich has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Spy x Family pays tribute to Dragon Ball in a very peculiar and fun way

The second season of the Spy x Family anime has started in stylefull of hilarious adventures and fun missions that make this installment very entertaining, because in a few episodes this series has shown why it is one of the most popular and acclaimed today.

And, as usual, Anya Forger usually has that flame that fuels the fun in the seriessince the little psychic girl with her charm and charisma makes each moment unique, an example of this being the most recent episode, in which, this series paid a small tribute to Dragon Ball in a very peculiar way, and that fans noticed instantly.

Through X, the account called @RinSS_HI ha shared a fragment of this fun Spy x Family tribute to Dragon Ball in which it can be seen how little Anya has entered Super Saiyan mode showing off the iconic golden aura of this transformation.

Everyone’s faces at the end after Anya went into super saiyan mode only to still fail the tests were pure gold.#SPYFAMILY pic.twitter.com/D0MnqUUnjk — RinSS (@RinSSHI) October 28, 2023

Anya brought out her inner strength to deal with the difficult tests at Eden Schoolwhich forced her to push her limits beyond, this being a very funny Dragon Ball reference and characteristic of the great work of Tatsuya Endo.

Evidently, Anya’s hair did not turn golden during this momentbut what is certain is that Goku felt the Ki of this funny little girl who continues to captivate fans with his occurrences. It is necessary to highlight that this is not the first time that the Spy x Family franchise includes Dragon Ball references in its episodes, since during the first season it could be seen that one of the chapters showed a funny sequence that recalled the legendary Namek Saga.

Without a doubt, this fun reference from Anya was spectacularsince for a brief period of time he demonstrated that not only did he have psychic powers, but that he was capable of “transforming into Super Saiyan” in a very peculiar and hilarious way, a detail that confirms the comic touch that Tatsuya Endo has added to every moment of this popular work that continues to make a name for itself within the manga/anime industry.

On the other hand, recently, an exciting new trailer for Spy x Family CODE: White has been revealed, giving a small preview of the exciting adventures of the Forgers in this feature filmwhich is highly anticipated and which, at first glance, looks just as exciting as every moment of the anime.

Join the conversation