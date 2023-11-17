The next episode of Spy x Family will be loaded with a lot of action and the premiere date has already been confirmed.

It has been revealed when episode 7 of this second season of Spy x Family will air.

Join the conversation

It’s no secret to anyone that Spy x Family has become the favorite anime of millions of people, those who enjoy the adventures and missions of the Forger family, composed by Loid, Anya and Yor. This franchise has become so successful that, soon, a film will be released that will also reach the West.

The first season has served to lay the foundations of the work, introduce the characters and their motivations. Now, this second season has allowed us to develop a little more the plot of the protagonists, showing Anya’s adventures in high school, Loid’s secret missions and Yor’s assassination orders.

However, currently, the anime is presenting a story arc packed with action and tension, through a mission to protect Yor, one of the best characters in the series, aboard a cruise ship. And the premiere date of the next episode that continues these events has already been revealed.

The release date of episode 7 of the second season of Spy x Family has been confirmed

As we mentioned, the current story arc of Spy x Family is one of the most exciting to date, as it shows Yor’s mission as an assassin, who must protect a mother and her son from hired thugs. And to provide even more tension, Anya and Loid are on board this cruise ship.

Evidently, Loid thinks that Yor is on assignment for his work, while Anya, due to his psychic powersdoes know the real mission, so he tries, in his own way and indirectly, to help her, which has shown a lot of comical situations.

Episode 6 of Spy x Family concluded with the start of an impressive fight between Yor Forger and one of the assassins hired by the bad guys. This man is quite strong, so the girl may have trouble dealing with him.

Fortunately, it has already been confirmed that episode 7 of this second season is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, November 18 at 11:00 PM JST and Crunchyroll will be simulcasting that same day at 7:00 PDT/9:00 CT/10:00 EST this). Meanwhile, fans residing in the United Kingdom They will have to wait until 14:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) to enjoy it.

However, it has not yet been revealed When will the dubbed version of this episode 7 be released? from Spy x Family, so we may have to wait a little longer.

What to expect from Spy x Family season 2 episode 7

Yor’s mission to protect Olka and her baby is becoming quite complicated, as what seemed to be a simple escort job, it has become a great fight to defend it. This is because, on the ship, there are many assassins who have been hired with the aim of killing the woman.

Yor, along with the director, are in charge of the safety of Olka and her baby, but They must be alert to everything and any possible threat, since they do not know the identities of the murderers.

Episode 6 ended with Yor attempting to take Olka and her baby to another cabin, because they had been discovered by the murderers. However, she has encountered one of these thugs, who exudes a great thirst for blood.

Everything seems to indicate that Yor and this man are about to fight an impressive fight, where the girl will have to demonstrate all her skills. But the most difficult thing will be trying not to attract the attention of the rest of the people who are on the vacation cruise, since they could also alert Loid and he would end up discovering the girl’s true job, which is exactly what Anya fears.

The little girl with psychic powers is committed to helping her mother, but must do it indirectly, or the girl could also discover that Anya knows her secret. This is definitely being one of the most exciting story arcs so far. And there is very little left to enjoy its continuation.

Join the conversation