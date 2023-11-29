Anya Forger’s past could be about to be revealed in the next Spy x Family story arc.

Everything seems to indicate that Tatsuya Endo’s work, Spy x Family, will address a new arc focused on Anya’s past.

Join the conversation

Spy x Family has become one of the most popular works in recent years. All thanks to a story that feels fresh, with a touch of comedy, drama, adventure, but also with some touches of blood and dark plots. Furthermore, the main family, made up of Loid, Anya and Yor, are not only part of the best characters in the work, but also one of the most beloved in the industry.

It is no secret that Spy x Family, the work of Tatsuya Endo, places great emphasis on comedy, showing all kinds of crazy situations and that this family stars. This has become a much-loved work and he is already preparing his new film that will hit Western cinemas thanks to Crunchyroll. However, on this colorful surface lies a rather dark story, and we are not just referring to the true purposes of Loid and Yor, but to the origin of Anya.

Much has been said and speculated about the history of the adorable Anya. However, the work could be about to show more details about her past through a story arc focused on the little girl.

Spy x Family Could Reveal More Details About Anya’s Past in Dedicated Arc

Anya’s story is a mystery. In fact, there are many unknowns about the little onesince it is unknown what happened to his original family, how he obtained his psychic powers and for what reason, among many other questions.

Although, on the surface, Spy x Family shown as adorable story of people who, despite having individual objectives, have little by little become a true family, the truth is that there is a lot of darkness in this plot.

For a long time, fans of this work have speculated and theorized that Anya’s past is quite dark. This could be corroborated when Anya, Loid and Yor They were being interviewed to enter the little girl’s prestigious school, when one of the managers began to intimidate her and ask the girl questions about her past and her real mother, to the point that she broke down.

But all these hypotheses could receive early confirmation, since the franchise could be preparing a new story arc starring exclusively by little Anya. This could be confirmed by himself. author of the workwho through the social network X, formerly Twitter, shared a special illustration of Anya.

Sorry for the late announcement, but “SPY×FAMILY” has been updated.

This will be an illustration + extra edition.

Due to the small number of pages, I treated it as an extra edition, but I think the content is related to the main story. https://t.co/I8JZUaB8CN pic.twitter.com/yghTcZyYNU — Tatsuya Endo (@tatsuyaendo) November 27, 2023

This post of Anya’s illustration confirms that the work could be about to start a plot arc centered on her, because, as is customary, whenever this will happen, the author makes a special drawing starring by the character or characters that will have special emphasis in the plot.

And after the publication of this image, fans have started sharing their ideas and theoriestrying to explain a little about the little girl’s past.

A story arc starring Anya makes a lot of sense, since the last chapter that was published ended with some panels that They showed the girl who had been staring a plaque with her name in her room, which could mean that, in the next chapters, she would remember a little about her past and everything she has experienced. In fact, it could also be revealed why she chose this name.

Spy x Family could be about to present one of the most expected by fans and address little Anya’s past. Although it is already known that she was subjected to many dangerous and painful experiments that resulted in her obtaining her powers.

However, some fans have theorized that, in fact, the organization that experimented on Anya He belongs to the Desmond family, who is the man Loid wants to approach for his mission. Obviously, this is an assumption, but if true, it would add even more importance to the objective of the spy and adoptive father of Anya.

Meanwhile, we have to wait to find out more details about the next story arc that will present the work of Tatsuya Endo. Although it is known that, if it stars Anya, it will be full of many emotional moments, since it is possible that we will meet the little girl’s mother and what she had to sacrifice for the little girl to escape from her. But again, this is speculation.

Join the conversation