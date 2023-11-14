The Spy x Family franchise already has its own tea sets and all thanks to an eye-catching collaboration with Afternoon Tea.

Spy x Family has become one of the most popular and acclaimed series of the momentand it is no wonder, since the second season of the anime was recently released, which has captivated millions of followers in just a few episodes, since every moment has been full of exciting and exciting adventures of the Forger Family.

The success that Spy x Family has had is overwhelming, becoming a true phenomenon within the manga/anime industry with very popular and beloved characters that never stop marveling fans, who are delighted with the Forger Family and the rest of the individuals who live in the work.

But this is not all, since the success and impact that Spy x Family has had in the entire world is so big that, recently, this franchise has presented its own tea sets and all thanks to a collaboration with Afternoon Teaoffering a wide variety of very striking items that you will love.

Spy x Family presents eye-catching tea set in collaboration with Afternoon Tea

It is not surprising the enormous success that Spy x Family has been having in a short timesince the premise of this work is so striking that viewers are quickly hooked with the adventures of Anya and her parents, since they are full of lots of fun and very exciting moments.

Following the enormous success of Spy x Family, many important collaborations have emerged, which have greatly expanded the legacy of this popular work. However, recently, it has announced a new union of this IP with the Afternoon Tea brandwhich has already presented a new tea set and other products alluding to the Tatsuya Endo franchise that you will surely want to have.

On this occasion, it has revealed a striking Tea set with allusive designs and Spy x Family stickersso you will surely want to get these striking items, which you can purchase through the Afternoon Tea website, learning more details and products from this elegant collection that will fascinate you, as there is a wide variety of items that are divided into following segments: “Home, City, Closet and Sweet”.

This collection contains a wide variety of products ranging from tea sets, bags, t-shirts, thermoses, hand towels, drawstring wallets, stationery sets and other household items, which They have varied and very striking designs of the Spy x Family characters that you will love for the tenderness they transmit.

Notably Prices for the various products in this collection are now available through the Afternoon Tea websiteso that fans who want to get these items have an idea of ​​their cost, since these They will be available for sale from December 6, 2023.

Without a doubt, You will love each product in this striking collectionnow that they have very subtle and cute designs in which the characters of Spy x Family They stand out, making these tea sets and different items a true wonder that many will want to have.

So, If you are a big fan of the Spy x Family franchise and you like to enjoy tea time, you should not hesitate and purchase these striking tea sets or the different products that have been announced in this wonderful collection, which will not leave you indifferent.

It is necessary to highlight that The collaborations of the Spy x Family franchise with other brands have increased notably, since a few months ago this renowned IP joined Bershka and launched a great Anya collection, which was a success.

