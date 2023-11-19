Find out why Bond became a member of the fun family that stars in Spy x Family.

Bond on one of the covers of the Spy x Family manga

Join the conversation

Spy x Family It is one of the funniest comedy and humor anime of recent years and its second season, currently broadcast, is successfully highlighting several of its strengths, including the charisma of the members of the Forger family and the charming experiences of your daily life.

The plot of this anime has gone gaining complexity as it progressedgradually adding to its cast of characters new additions as interesting as Bond, a huge white dog with calm eyes who became part of this peculiar family during the first season of Spy x Family, but how did they decide to choose this dog and not another like the pet that would be part of their lives?

Bond, the last of the Forger members

In his search for adopt a dog as a petthe Forger family was involved in an adventure that separated its 3 members and involved some criminals who used dog bombs to unleash chaos. Bond was precisely one of those dogs.

Anya ended up approaching Bond and upon discovering that she could communicate with him thanks to her powers, they decided to collaborate together to try to stop the actions of these villains. During the process Bond predicted Loid’s imminent death and he and Anya successfully decided to avoid this at all costs. After this adventure Anya felt immense affection for Bond. and decided that he and not another dog would be the pet that the Forgers would have.

As with Yor Briar, Bond’s past is especially tragic. He was Subject of cruel experiments while living in miserable conditions watched over by people who had no appreciation for the life or well-being of animals. In a brief flashback it is made clear that even the loss of the animal’s life in the middle of these experiments It wouldn’t mean anything to them..

That is why the scene in which Bond arrives at the Forgers’ house to settle in is so emotional. Bond’s great excitement was reflected in his small eyes as he found himself surrounded by people who would treat him with affection. The canid also keeps the secret of being able to see fragments of the futurean ability of which he has no control and which was essential for protect Anya.

Like other of the best Spy x Family characters like Fiona Frost or Sylvia Sherwood, Bond will be present in Spy x Family Code: White, the great adventure of the Forgers in film format that will feature a completely unpublished story until now and with new villains for the occasion. The film also confirmed its arrival in Western theaters throughout 2024.

Join the conversation