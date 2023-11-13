Spy X Family is one of those franchises that you fall in love with, for its unique and charismatic characters, its incredible story full of script twists, and for sweeping the world of manga and anime. A few days ago we gave you all the information available about the Spy X Family movie.

Today we will give all the official information we have for chapter 7 of season 2 of the series. As is customary every weeka new episode of Spy X Family premieres that we should not miss.

Saturday November 18, 2023 It is the day chosen for the programming of the premiere of the new chapter of the series. In fact, in Spain it will be available at 5:30 p.m., and we will be able to watch the series completely legally through the Crunchyroll platform. Here we leave you the schedule in other Latin American countries:

9:30 a.m. in Mexico

10:30 a.m. In colombia

12:30h in Argentina

12:30h in Chile

In fact, the title we will have for this episode is “Who is this mission for?” A new adventure that opens in the Forger family and if you are a fan of the series, you cannot miss it. So mark this day on your calendar and find a time to enjoy chapter 7.