Spy x Family has become one of the most acclaimed works of the momentwith a fairly complex and entertaining premise that has amazed followers from the beginning, since Tatsuya Endoits creator has introduced several very interesting elements that have added greater depth to the story, always maintaining the touch of comedy that has characterized it since day one.

As the plot has developed they have been introducing a wide variety of very interesting characterswhich have served to provide greater context to the story and greatly expand each event in it, one of these individuals who was the object of interest since his first appearance was Yuri Briar, Yor’s brother, who has proven to be very important for the plot.

In addition, the most recent episode of Spy x Family had given A deeper look at Yuri Briarwho is one of the most promising characters in this work, who has had a somewhat hilarious facet by only showing his obsession with his sister as some kind of joke. However, that is about to change, since apparently this could receive great development in the upcoming events of the series.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #89 of the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family episode 89 has given greater depth to Yuri Briar

From its introduction, one could say that Yuri Briar is one of the best characters in Spy x Family, who has had a somewhat limited development as he is frequently used to make jokes about his obsession with his sister and his rivalry with Loid.

In fact, Yuri Briar’s personality and the development he has had has revolved around his obsession with Yor, since no more details had been given about this enigmatic and hilarious character. However, that could be about to change, as the manga’s most recent chapter has gone a little deeper about Yuri and all thanks to the introduction of a new character who could be of great help so that Yor’s younger brother has a formidable growth.

The most recent episode of Spy x Family has finally decided to address more details of Yuri Briar, as it has shown that the latter is still very indignant after his defeat against Twilight in one of the most recent missions. In addition, Yuri is assigned to a mission with Chloe, a new agent.who seems to have known Yor’s brother since they were in college.

In the midst of this mission and driven by his frustration at losing to Twilight, Yuri without thinking enters a building full of anti-system criminals who almost ended his life had it not been for Chloe’s actionwho arrived just in time to avoid a fatal outcome and fulfill his mission to the letter.

Nevertheless, Endo has used Chloe very effectively in this chaptersince this agent has served to discuss more details about Yuri’s obsession with his sistermoving away from the context of the jokes, since Chloe has made it clear that these actions could have serious consequences on her life.

Chloe’s words have made Yuri reconsider his position and his obsession with Yor.treating the situation from another perspective, a detail that foreshadows that This young man could have a great development in the coming events of the series, and not just be used as a resource to make jokes in the series.

Also, during this episode, Tatsuya Endo has shown different nuances of Yuri Briar’s lifeadding more depth to this character and revealing part of his past and everything he has had to go through to become a prominent member of State Security, whose sole purpose is to protect his sister Yor at any cost, because just as Chloe He mentioned to him, his obsession does not allow him to see further.

Without a doubt, Tatsuya Endo is doing a great job giving more participation to the secondary characters of the series, because when delving into Yuri Briar confirms that this could have great implications for the future events of the play.

