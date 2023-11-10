The feature film Spy x Family Code: White will hit Western theaters in 2024.

Spy x Family Code: White will hit Western theaters in 2024, thanks to the collaboration between Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures.

Join the conversation

The Spy x Family franchise is going through one of its best momentssince recently, the second season of the anime was released, which has started in style recounting the exciting adventures of Anya, Yor and Loidin which fun could not be missed.

Likewise, Spy x Family also has its feature film called Spy x Family Code: Whitewhich will be released on December 22 in theaters in Japan and will include new adventures of the Forger Family, which will further enhance this fascinating story that has become one of the most acclaimed of the moment.

The release of this feature film was scheduled only for theaters in Japan., a detail that had generated great uncertainty among fans in other parts of the world who wondered when they would get to enjoy this film. However, recently some wonderful news has emerged regarding Spy x Family Code: White and it is that, thanks to Crunchyroll this will reach Western cinemas.

Spy x Family Code: White will be released in Western theaters thanks to Crunchyroll

As we have mentioned, one of the biggest concerns of fans regarding the feature film Spy x Family Code: White had to do with with its launch in other parts of the worldsince only It had been confirmed that its premiere would only be in Japan without giving more details about its possible broadcast in the West, leaving the door of uncertainty open.

However, recently, good news for Spy x Family fans has emerged, as it has been announced that Crunchyroll In collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment have acquired the distribution rights to Spy x Family Code: White confirming that this feature film will reach Western cinemas in 2024.

To the surprise and excitement of many, Crunchyroll y Sony Pictures distribuirán Spy x Family Code: White in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. The confirmed countries in Europe are the following: Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. So Western followers can be calmersince this fascinating and promising feature film can be enjoyed in this part of the world next 2024.

For now, It has been confirmed that this feature film can be seen in its English dubbing or en Japanese with English subtitles. It should be noted that there is no tentative date for the release of this feature film in Western cinemas, as it is only known that it will arrive in 2024.

Spy x Family Code: White is one of the most anticipated releases by fans of this franchisesince this contains completely original material in which the Forger Family She will be involved in dangerous situations, facing new enemies in the process, which will surely put Anya and her parents in trouble in the middle of this exciting journey that will be loaded with a lot of action.

Notably The expectations and hype regarding this feature film are high.since the last trailer gave a small taste of these fascinating adventures in which fun and action cannot be missing, being the epicenter of this fantastic and promising film.

In addition, ahead of the premiere of the feature film, new promotional images of Spy x Family Code: White have been shared, which prepare followers for this surprising journey that the most beloved family of today will have.

Without a doubt, The arrival of Spy x Family Code: White in Western theaters is great news for fans of this franchise, since thanks to the collaboration of Crunchyroll y Sony Pictures You can enjoy this great feature film in 2024.

Join the conversation