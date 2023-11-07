Spy x Family Code is the film adaptation that will hit theaters in Japan and perhaps other parts of the world thanks to an incredible move by Crunchyroll. It was known that the film will be released on December 22, 2023 in Japan, and Everything indicates that it will arrive in more countries in 2024.

And both Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment They have joined together to obtain distribution rights in many countries around the world. Tatsuya Endo who is the official mangaka of the Spy X Family manga is supervising this project first-hand.

The community that Spy X Family has created over the years has been incredibly extensive. And it is no wonder, since It has been one of the productions that has taken off the fastest in the anime universe. Despite being in the orange platform catalog for a relatively short time.

A film that was originally only going to be released in Japan, has made the leap to other parts of the world yet to be confirmed. What is clear is that looking forward to 2024 We will have this Spy X Family movie in more countries than was planned at the beginning of production.

Incredible news for fans.

