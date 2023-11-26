The talented spy has shown off his skills in a new Spy x Family Code: White video.

Loid Forger in one of the scenes from the Spy x Family anime

The present 2023 has become the most important year for Spy x Family as a franchiseand among its most recent proposals includes the launch of an ambitious film called Spy x Family Code: White, which will be a perfect opportunity to increase popularity of this fun comedy and humor anime.

Spy x Family Code: White confirmed a long time ago that its arrival in theaters in Japan would be next December 22 and the closer we get to that date, the more and more promotional content we receive about what will be a must-see event for fans of the Forger family. The most recent has been an interesting video starring none other than Loid.

Loid Forger will give his all in the new adventure that the Forger family will live

The video was shared by the official channel of TOHO animation and, although we see several of the new antagonists that the Forger family will face, Loid’s combat skills They turn out to be the main protagonists:

As we can see in the video, the feature film will not be without moments of action despite the fact that the favorite genre of this anime is comedy. It also reminds us that secondary characters as charismatic as Sylvia Sherwood They will also be seen in the occasional scene of the film.

Loid is a talented spy who, in addition to being able to defend himself in hand-to-hand combat, masters firearms perfectly and has a great talent when it comes to analyzing and observing his environment to detect any adverse element that may reveal your true identity or directly affect your own safety or that of the rest of the members of your family.

The Spy x Family movie recently starred excellent newsand thanks to Crunchyroll the film will reach theaters in Western countries throughout 2024. Although the exact day and month is still pending confirmation, what we do know is that Being able to enjoy a work of these characteristics in our country is a small gift which will be especially appreciated by the best fans of the manga created by Tatsuya Endo.

