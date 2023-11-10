A few days ago we learned first-hand that thanks to Crunchyroll we would be able to enjoy the release of the film in theaters in other parts of the world in the future. película Spy x Family Code: White. Although we were given some information and the news was widely seen, there are still some details that are worth adding.

In this entry we will compile everything we officially know so far about the new film in this franchise that has taken the anime and manga world by storm in the last year. Remember that there is still no scheduled date for the launch of the movie outside Japan, but this is what we know:

Crunchyroll se ha unido a Sony Pictures to take the premiere of Spy x Family Code: White outside of theaters in Japan. The film will be released on December 22, 2023 in Japan, and is expected to arrive at the box office in the rest of the world in the first quarter of 2024. Still we do not have an official list with all the countries that will have the tape available.

Tatsuya Endo who is the creator of the manga, will be behind the project and will supervise it. The film is directed by WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks.

Additionally, the film is directed by Takashi Katagiri. We must remember that it is the first film adaptation What will we have of the Forgers’ history since the original premiere of the series.

This is the official synopsis of the movie:

“He is a spy. She is a murderer. Together, Loid and Yor hide their double lives while pretending to be the perfect family. However, her adopted daughter, Anya, who is a telepath, knows their exciting secrets without them suspecting it. Under the guise of taking her family on a winter getaway, Loid’s attempts to advance his ongoing mission, Operation Strix, are complicated when Anya mistakenly becomes involved, triggering events that threaten world peace!

Via; Fountain