Christmas is approaching and it is clear that today’s children no longer want the same toys as before. At the moment, Many of them are closely related to technology and the truth is that, although not negative, there are certain points that should be taken into account if you are a mother or father..

Behind the fascination generated by these types of smart toys lies a great concern: To what extent do these devices compromise children’s privacy?

Cybersecurity experts have been warning for several years about the potential ability of “spy toys” to spy on homes, stealing personal data and raising many questions about the safety of children.

It’s time to delve into the risks associated with these toys, mention some specific examples of recalled toys, and assess the urgent need to establish stronger protection standards.

The vulnerability of fun: risks associated with spy toys

Between fun and security are spy toys, which They have electronic elements ranging from microphones and cameras to voice recognition and radio or Bluetooth transmitters..

These devices, designed to interact with and learn from children, have raised concerns among cybersecurity experts due to their potential to compromise the privacy of children.

Among the risks indicated, one of the most striking is the possibility of third parties taking remote control of these toys, for criminal purposesalthough interception of communications and identity theft are also mentioned.

José Rosell, director of S2 Grupo, which led a cybersecurity project related to this issue, highlights the lack of protection for children and their families, highlighting that many of these toys collect information that goes beyond what is “reasonable”, including the location of the minor.

Toys recalled due to espionage risks

My Friend Cayla

An example from a few years ago is the doll My Friend Cayla, which was banned in Germany over the possibility that it could record and transfer conversations between the child and others without the parents’ knowledge.

This connected toy, controlled by a smartphone, allowed children to ask questions and receive answers, but its ability to “spy” set off all the alarms of the German authorities. This spread to the Netherlands, where authorities shared similar concerns about the possibility that this doll could be hacked to spy on children.

Cloudpets Interactive Plush Toys

A few years ago, Spiral Toys found itself in the eye of the storm by marketing its popular CloudPets plush toys in the United States.

These adorable, Internet-connected stuffed companions promised to offer a new form of remote communication between parents and children through a mobile application. Quickly, CloudPets became one of the most in-demand toys.

The problem came when Over 800,000 CloudPets user accounts and over two million conversations were found to be completely exposed along with usernames, passwords, emails and, even more disturbing, audio recordings of children.

This sensitive information was unprotected on the network for more than two monthsenough time for cybercriminals to take advantage of the opportunity and download data with possible malicious intent.

The VTech scandal

The VTech case in 2015 marked a milestone in security and privacy issues related to connected toys. VTech, a leading manufacturer of educational electronic toys, suffered a massive data breach that affected around 6.3 million children and 4.9 million adults.

The attackers compromised VTech’s database, exposing personal information such as names, birth dates, genders, and email addresses of children and their parents. Besides, Details about game downloads and children’s profile photos revealed.

Hello Barbie

Hello Barbie, also launched in 2015, was promoted as an innovative interactive doll that could carry on conversations with children. However, it was soon discovered that the doll posed major privacy risks.

It used voice recognition technology to interact with children, recording their responses and sending them to remote servers. for processing.

Many experts argued that this could lead to misuse of information and endanger its security. In addition, the lack of clarity in privacy policies and the possibility that anyone could access the recordings generated a wave of concern among parents.

Objective to protect the privacy of the little ones

There is no doubt that time passes and these toys are almost normal in thousands of homes. However, taking into account the examples discussed, it is clear that We must fight to ensure that the most rigorous privacy protection and cybersecurity standards are met.

The proposal of a “quality seal” for these toys, similar to the “CE marking”, is a possible solution to guarantee not only the quality of the products, but also their compliance with privacy and personal data protection standards. .