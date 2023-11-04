You think the breeze we had here the past few days is something, but it wasn’t good in Brazil yesterday either. Black clouds halfway through qualifying for tomorrow’s race plus torrential rain resulted in a red flag in the middle of that qualifying session. But as always, Red Bull was extremely awake (with Verstappen) and Max set the fastest lap as quickly as he could. So, done. But today things look different again. Because the chance of rain is exactly zero percent, and the sun is shining.

To help you get started in the tangle of shoot race-outsprint quali’s: tonight is the sprint race. For some extra points in the general classification, a race of one hour. And to determine who can start at the front, who at the back and who where in between, is this sprint race qualification, in Brazil. Three shootout sessions of 12, 10 and 8 minutes respectively, with the five slowest drivers being eliminated per session.

Blow for Ocon, car in ruins

In shootout 1, Ocon goes off hard in the last minute, because he finds Alonso driving in the way and hits Alonso as well. There is a red flag, Ocon thinks Alonso is an idiot, a few drivers can no longer complete their last lap. Ocon, Stroll, Zhou, Albon and Sargeant do not make it and are eliminated. And the Ocon mechanics still have some work to do to patch up the car for later in the day. And Alonso’s also have to work to reach shootout 2.

Shootout 2 of the sprint race qualifying for the 2023 Brazilian GP starts a little later. The tire pile that Ocon molded must be repaired first because safety first. Alonso won’t make it, his car may still be affected by Ocon’s blow. Gasly, Bottas, Magnussen and Hulkenberg are also too slow and do not reach the final phase. Norris is fastest, then Pérez, Verstappen and Ricciardo.

Surprisingly, Norris takes the fastest time in session 3, followed by Verstappen and Pérez. Tonight’s race!

Result of the sprint race qualifying for the 2023 Brazilian GP

Norris Verstappen Pérez Russel Hamilton Tsunoda Leclerc Ricciardo Sainz Piastri

What time does F1 start at Interlagos?

Saturday

Sprintrace: 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Sunday

Race: 6 p.m