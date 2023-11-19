November 18, 2023

Luca Marini’s words after third place in the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP

After placing on the lowest step of the podium in the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP, the Ducati Mooney VR46 rider Luca Marini bluntly analyzed his performance to the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”.

“I had already said after qualifying that we were missing a few tenths, however I tried to push as much as possible at the start to fight with the other drivers and not let them escape. But they were faster than me, and I was unable to stay with them” began Valentino Rossi’s brother.

“I did my best to get to the podium, it’s an important result but we have to find a solution for tomorrow because today I had a lot of problems with rear grip, more than I should have. The hard tire in free practice was good but from the fourth lap onwards it was a disaster. We need to understand why” added Luca Marini.

