The last sprint race of this season, on the Interlagos circuit as part of the 2023 GP of Brazil, starts with the special, still somewhat unfamiliar music. No pitch-black thunder clouds today; a pole for Lando Norris with two Red Bulls and two Mercedes in his wake. 24 laps are held and the majority of the field is on the soft tire. Only the two Haas drivers and Williams driver Logan Sargeant opt ​​for mediums.

Immediately in Turn 1, Verstappen sees a gap and overtakes Norris. Both Mercedes are also off to a good start and quickly overtake Sergio Pérez, after which Russell also manages to outpace Norris for second place. A lot of things also happen at the back of the field; Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri go off the track (separately) but can continue without any problems.

Lots of overtaking

A few laps later the Mercedes are faced with the axe: Pérez manages to overtake Hamilton, his direct rival in the rankings, and Norris passes Russell again. Verstappen is now 1.5 seconds ahead and safely out of DRS range. Alonso and Ocon, who were literally at loggerheads in the shootout, each overtake a Haas driver at the same time.

Pérez and Russell are in a battle for third place. They take turns overtaking each other and provide us viewing tube children with a wonderful spectacle. Meanwhile, both Ferraris, in 6 and 8, come under pressure from the AlphaTauris of Tsunoda and Ricciardo in 7 and 9, with Piastri close behind – and soon in between. Alonso tries to overtake Gasly for laps and succeeds – sometimes not, then again. Teammate Stroll follows behind and ensures that both Aston Martins are in front of the Alpines. There’s a lot happening in midfield and we’re enjoying it. And then the Grand Prix itself still has to come…

Max Verstappen wins the sprint race of the 2023 Brazilian GP

Verstappen asks his engineer whether or not he can drive faster – the answer is yes. He immediately widened the gap to Norris from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds, with five laps to go. Charles Leclerc manages to overtake Lewis Hamilton, after which Yuki Tsunoda does the same. Until the last moment, Alonso battled with Piastri for 10th place, but the flag fell before he could make his move.

Max Verstappen won the sprint race in Brazil with a lead of more than 4 seconds – and very consistent lap times given the temperatures. He shares the stage with Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez.

Result of the sprint race of the 2023 Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen Lando Norris Sergio Pérez George Russell Charles Leclerc Yuki Tsunoda Lewis Hamilton Carlos Sainz Daniel Ricciardo Oscar Piastri Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon Alexander Albon Kevin Magnussen Zhou Guanyu Nico Hülkenberg Valtteri Bottas Logan Sargeant

