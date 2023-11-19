November 18, 2023

Sprint Qatar MotoGP, fracture for Aleix Espargaró and Miguel Oliveira

MotoGP announced on its social channels that Aleix Espargaró and Miguel Oliveira suffered fractures in the fall during the first lap of the sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix, in which Enea Bastianini was also involved, but fortunately without consequences.

Espargaró suffered a small fracture to the head of the fibula in his left leg and his condition will be assessed before tomorrow’s warm-up. Oliveira, on the other hand, suffered a fracture to his right shoulder blade and will not take part in the race, in fact he was also transported to hospital for further checks.

