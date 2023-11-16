For the happiness of all off-road enthusiasts, an innovative and high-performance air filter expressly dedicated to off-road, maintenance-free, is arriving.

November 16, 2023

Lovers of adventouring and sporty off-road motorcycles know how boring it is to deal with air filter of your motorbike. There dustin fact, is a silent enemy that seems to have a great desire to enter the engine’s combustion chambers plain the thermal. Small grains of dust can easily wear away the chrome plating of the cylinder, causing the engine to age prematurely, even in the area of ​​the valve seats for 4t models. So here it is for those who practice off-roading It is really very important to continuously check the air filter and replace it frequently for adventure motorbikes and cleaning and oiling for motorbikes with a sponge filter.

Nothing has changed on this topic for many years, but today there is no doubt that we are faced with interesting news. Sprint Filtera leading company in the field of sports air filters since 1952, and distributed exclusively by Motorquality, has developed the first “dry” air filter specific to your needs off-road more extreme.

It is an ISO 5011 certified product made in two versions, Lo Sprint Filter T12 for more extreme conditions and lo Sprint Filter T14 for the less burdensome ones. This filter is made of polyester, it offers a very high degree of filtration, but it is maintenance free. After use, even in a difficult environment such as a classic Via del Sale in a caravan with friends or a day of competition in the desert, one tip-off with the compressor to return the filter to its original state.

The price? It is equal to 70.00 + VAT