November 29 has been the day chosen by Spotify to launch the Spotify Wrapped 2023, that annual summary that shows us our statistics related to the platform. We talk, of course, about the most listened to artists, most played songs and a couple of juicy surprises in this edition. Below, we show you how to get it and what it includes.

As in previous years, to access your Spotify Wrapped 2023 You have to use mobile applications. While it is true that Spotify collects information regardless of the platform we use, this summary only appears on mobile. In that sense, it is worth highlighting that it is advisable to make sure that the app is updated. Here are the links to Google Play for Android and App Store for iOS.

This is Spotify Wrapped 2023





Once inside Spotify we will have to click on the top button that says “Wrapped” or go down to the central module of the home page, where the summary will appear in stories formats. If it doesn’t appear (it may take a while to reach all users), just access this link. Doing so will open the app and launch the statistics.

This year, Spotify Wrapped has many slides. After the welcome, we will discover how many genres we have heard and how they “match” each other using an analogy with a hamburger.





In the next, we will discover how many songs have we listened to and the top one. Then, in the next story we will know the top five.





And as it could not be otherwise, Spotify will generate a playlist with the most listened to songs so we can add it directly to our library





More statistics. The following story tells us the number of minutes we have listenedits translation into days and the day we listen to the most music.





Next stories: How many different artists have we listened to? and the top one, which in my case is Bizarrap. In addition, we will know the song by said artist that we have listened to the most.





In the following slides we will discover the rest of artists and groups that make up our top five, plus a summary photo.





And then we have the first novelty of this year: a (generic) message from your most listened to artist thanking you for listening to it. In my case, as we said, a message from Bizarrap.





Next, Spotify will let us know if we have heard the music “in hero mode” or in “villain mode”. In my case, I listen to it in “vampire mode” because “I like to sink my teeth into emotional and melancholic songs more than other people.”





And finally, we will access the poster with all the statistics in different colors that we can share with our contacts or with our followers on social networks.





Images | Xataka

