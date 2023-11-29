He Spotify Wrapped It arrived to flood the networks with the preferences of the users of the most important music platform in the world. In 2023, Bad Bunny’s three-year reign as the most listened to artist endedthe only Latin American musician appearing in the last 10 years.

The most listened to new artist globally is Taylor Swift. The American singer-songwriter had a great year with her world tour The Eras Tour. Additionally, the singer and multi-instrumentalist He published two albums in 2023 derived from the rewriting and reissue of previous works.

Thus, Taylor Swift took most of the Billboard most important, among which are: Best Artist, Best Female Artist, National and World Top 200, Best Singer-Songwriter, Most Played Song on Radio, Best Selling Song and Best Country Artist.

However, none of these artists have a greater number of monthly listeners. Surprisingly, The number 1 artist in this area on Spotify is The Weekend. The artist has 109.89 million listeners around the world, compared to 100 in Taylor Swift and the almost 80s of the Puerto Rican trapper and reggaeton player.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions