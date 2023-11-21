The trial between Epic and Google has just offered new and juicy data about what happens behind the scenes in the world of Big Tech. As revealed in The Verge, a new testimony from the head of global alliances at Google, Don Harrison has confirmed that Spotify had preferential treatment for his company. This allowed the streaming platform to gain financially.

special commission. Google typically charges developers a 15% commission when they use its payment processing system to charge for apps and subscriptions. New testimonies in the aforementioned trial now reveal that Spotify only paid a 4% commission in that same scenario.

Google tried to keep the secret. As indicated in The Verge, Google tried to prevent this information from coming to light because, according to them, this could damage negotiations with other application developers who would see this type of agreement as a comparative grievance.

Things are getting worse. At Google they offer developers two ways to charge for their applications. If they choose to use the Google payment gateway, the latter takes a 15% commission, but if they used their own (or alternative) the commission dropped to approximately 11%, which is not a big discount and “strength” to the customers. developers to end up opting for the Google gateway. At Spotify they paid the aforementioned 4% commission in the first case, but they also paid a 0% commission—that is, nothing—if users paid through Spotify directly.

Spotify is too popular. Harrison explained that the music streaming platform’s “unprecedented” popularity justified a “bespoke” deal with Spotify. In fact, he noted, “if we don’t have Spotify working properly on Google Services and its internal services, people won’t buy Android phones.” The data has also revealed that both companies created a “success” fund to which they contributed $50 million each.

Google lo ve normal. In comments to The Verge, a company spokesperson indicates that “a small number of developers who invest more directly in Android and Play may have different service fees as part of a broader partnership that includes significant financial investments and product integrations to across different form factors.” At Xataka we have contacted Google to clarify the situation, and we will include more data if we obtain it.

