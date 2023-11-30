Yesterday the results of global music reproductions through the Spotify application were published. Data analysis collected user preferences from January 1 to October 31.

This year marked the end of the streak of Bad Bunny as the most listened to artist in the world. The American singer Taylor Swift is the queen of 2023. His world tour was a resounding success, he managed to put two songs in the global top 10, two albums in the world top 10 and, as already said, She was the most reproduced artist of the year.

Which Bad Bunny work was the most listened to of the year?

However, Bad Bunny managed to sneak one of his works into the top 1 in the world. This is the album Un Verano Sin Tiwhich, despite being a work published last year, continues to be one of the favorites of digital music lovers.

Furthermore, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter positioned himself once again as the most important artist in Latin America. Although it seemed difficult to take that throne away from him, the year of the Guadalajara Featherweight I could call it into question.

The singer of corridos tumbados managed to release his debut album, GENESIS, in the world top 10. In the same way, the double P became one of the artists with the most played songs both globally and in the Latin American region.

