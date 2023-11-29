Spotify Wrapped It is one of the most anticipated moments for users who use this streaming platform. The music application has released the list of the most listened to songs of the year by each user.

Wrapped is now available in the application, however users not only stay up to date with the statistics of their songs, podcast and artists that they reproduced more throughout the year.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: How to see my most listened to songs on Spotify in 2023?

In addition, Spotify launches the list of the most listened to artists worldwide, which causes commotion among fans of composers and musicians, as they are waiting to see their favorite artist among the first numbers of reproductions worldwide.

This 2023 causes commotion among userssince one of the most listened to artists worldwide was Taylor Swift, as she was ranked number one in the top 10 worldwide, taking the place from the Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny, who for two consecutive years won the crown as the most listened to artist. played worldwide on Spotify.

But to all this, What is the most listened to song on Spotify? In this category, the 31-year-old singer and songwriter, Miley Cyrus He took the crown with the emblematic song “Flowers”, which on its release date caused quite a stir among users because its release was on his birthday and after having ended his romantic relationship.

ALSO READ: The Komander will give a Christmas concert in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office

Who are the artists with the most streams on Spotify in 2023?

Previously, the most listened to artist in this application was mentioned, below we will show you the top 10 most played singers worldwide.

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Featherweight

6. Sweep

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana del rey

Discover in Spotify Wrapped What were your songs, artists, podcast and the minutes you spent listening to music in this application.

Stay informed on our WhatsApp broadcast channel.

SR

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions