The final episode of Attack on Titan is just around the corner.

It seems that some spoilers for the final episode of Attack on Titan have invaded the internet.

The long-awaited finale of Attack on Titan is just around the cornersince there is very little left to see the conclusion of one of the most surprising stories that the manga/anime industry has ever had, which is full of fascinating characters and incredible moments that marked a before and after.

It is not surprising the great success that Attack on Titan has had for years, since the premise of this work is very captivating, with surprising Titans that were the object of interest in followers from the first moment, this being a detail that sealed the success of this story.

In addition, The countdown to the end of Attack on Titan has been very emotionalsince illustrations of the different characters of the series have been shared, making the wait for the premiere day of the last episode of the anime more enjoyable, added to that the most recent trailer has splendidly anticipated how this great story will culminate.

The final trailer for Attack on Titan anticipates the conclusion of this controversial story

The hype and expectations regarding the premiere of the final episode of Attack on Titan are very high, since fans will be able to enjoy the conclusion of this great story that extended longer than usuala detail that generated all kinds of opinions within the fandom.

In fact, The final trailer for Attack on Titan has increased the hype exponentially of the followers, since this has given a small taste of what will be seen in the final episode arriving on November 4 and that will surely give a high-style closure to this great story that for more than a decade amazed millions of followers worldwide.

In this trailer you can see how The final battle will be fought against Eren and his army of Titansshowing different nuances of those involved in this combat that surely will unleash a wave of emotions in the followerssince Eren’s actions are about to conclude, thus closing a stage of surprising confrontations that shocked the followers.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that The final episode of Attack on Titan will last 85 minutesgiving a masterful and grand closing to this cycle of constant battles against the powerful Titans, this being the longest chapter of this work.

It should be noted that, after the end of the anime, fans will be able to enjoy a global online event to celebrate the conclusion of Attack on Titan, which has been announced in a very emotional way, bringing together many of the most relevant characters in this story in one place sharing the closing of this controversial work that never stops giving us something to talk about.

Saturday, November 4th on NHK General

85 minute special broadcast from 24:00!#shingeki pic.twitter.com/4tpc8xTc36 — Anime "Attack on Titan" official account (@anime_shingeki) October 31, 2023

It is not a surprise that, ahead of the premiere of the final episode of Attack on Titan, some have already made some leakssince this is one of the most anticipated chapters, so it is evident that many will want to see this conclusion before the official launch.

Without a doubt, despite all the controversy that has surrounded the franchise of Attack the titansthere is no denying that This work is one of the most memorable and successful in recent years.as it told a very interesting story with well-built characters that were crucial for this series to become a great reference worldwide.

On the other hand, Attack on Titan still has a lot to offersince recently, a new project from this franchise titled Attack On Titan FLY has been unveiled, this being an art book that contains unpublished material that will extend the legacy of the work of Hajime Isayama.

