After knowing its new season and the date of its DLC 2, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is a new feature.

It seems that Nintendo has already released the pre-release version of the game’s tournament management. This service connects the game with SplatNet 3 to create and manage knockout tournaments. More tournament types will be added at the official launch, scheduled for before the end of 2023. We’ll stay tuned!

In the meantime, you can see how it is for now below:

The pre-release version of Tournament Management is here! #Splatoon3! This service connects the game with SplatNet 3 to create and manage knockout tournaments. More tournament types will be added at the official launch, scheduled for before the end of 2023. pic.twitter.com/b5wvbFIoU1 — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 16, 2023

Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch

