After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is the new Splatfest.

Remember that it was announced a while ago, confirming that we could choose types of greetings. Now, after knowing that in Japan this time they have a different Splatfest, we bring you the results of both festivals. In America and Europe, team handshake by Megan won with 30 points, while the Oban-Yaki team by Angie won in Japan with 33 points. Rayan is left without a victory this time!

Below you have the breakdown of the results:

Here's the full results for both Splatfests.

Japan: https://t.co/v3vKn5jwho pic.twitter.com/QJEjpbUjbX — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 20, 2023

Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch.

