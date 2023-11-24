Nintendo has revealed all the details of Splatoon 3’s new December Big Run: date, map, enemy and rewards here.

The month of December is approaching and, as expected due to the announcement of the new Salmonid boss, Nintendo has announced the map and the date of the new evento Big Run de Splatoon 3. The first week of December will lead the Inklings and Octarians to fight the salmonids in a malland with a gigantic enemy.

Splatoon 3’s December Big Run will take place on Saturday December 2 until Monday, December 4, 2023. During those two days, all activity will be concentrated on the Fletán Shopping Center, which will have to be defended from the siege of these sea creatures. Additionally, players will be in for a huge surprise, as the new Salmonid boss is Megalodonciothe largest enemy yet, who is said to be able to eat entire ships if he wants.

Recapping, these are all the details of Splatoon’s new Big Run:

Date – From Saturday, December 2 (01:00 in peninsular time) until Monday, December 4 (01:00 in peninsular time).

Map – Fletán Shopping Center.

Boss – Megalodoncio.

Reward – Salmonid Alevín Trophy.

