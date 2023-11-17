After knowing its new season and the date of its DLC 2, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. These are new developments on the way.

Specifically, today we have met a new enemy: a new big salmonid boss called megalodontius. In the tweet below, Nintendo presents it to us ahead of the premiere of its next season, of which it will be a part.

Here it is:

Multiple witnesses claim to have sighted a new large salmonid boss called a megalodon. It is said that he is the largest observed so far, capable of swallowing an entire ship if he wants. Don Oso predicts that he will reach the coast at the beginning of December… #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/SCAjrEJOLw — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 17, 2023

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

