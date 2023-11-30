After the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is about future content.

This time they focus on its update 6.0.0, which is now available after yesterday’s announcement. Includes the following featured items:

Changes in Anarchy Battle:

After a series of five wins, the number of streaks achieved will be displayed. The winning streak is increased after series of five victories and is restarted under certain conditions. Badges related to win streaks are added.

Changes in Battles X:

Changes to the matchmaking system to allow for more weapon combinations. Adjustments to the minimum range and how X Power is modified at the end of battles.

Salmon Run the Splatoon 3:

New King Salmonid: Megalodontium. New special weapons and weapon supply adjustments to improve the gameplay experience.

Other notable changes in Splatoon 3:

Improvements to the Splatfest Battle and Tableturf Battle system in Splatoon 3. Lobby updates, including an exchange of Sheldon Licenses for Shell-Out Tokens. Added features in SplatNet 3 and adjustments in Salmon Run Stats.

You see that the update focuses on improve the gaming experience in different modes, adding features for the upcoming 2023 cold season and balancing existing mechanics. The next update, scheduled for mid-Cold Season 2023, will focus on balance adjustments and bug fixes. If you are interested, you can consult the extensive patch notes in full released today on the official Nintendo of America website. To finish, we leave you datamine findings:

A new catalog, including new equipment, titles, banners, decorations, stickers and emotes. 1 new battle scenario (RAMen Factory) and 1 returning map (Coastal Mine). 2 new special weapons. 9 new sets of existing main weapons combined with different secondary and special weapons. A newly discovered king salmonid, Megalodoncio. 11 new territorial combat cards. Players will now be able to obtain 1 Jairo license at the end of each season.

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

