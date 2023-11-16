After knowing its new season and the date of its DLC 2, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. This is its next update.

It seems that Nintendo is already distributing version 5.2.0which includes the following:

Changes in amiibo

Added support for Surimi Clan amiibo.

Season and catalog changes

The number of catalog points earned during the clearance bonus period increased from 1.2 to 1.5 times. The settlement bonus period runs from one week before the end of the season until the end of the season.

Notification changes

When you receive a notification that you can join a room created with SplatNet 3’s Room Creation feature, it will be displayed on the screen.

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

Fuente.