Nintendo reveals the largest salmonid boss Splatoon 3 has ever had. Megalodoncio will arrive in an event at the beginning of December.

Just one day after announcing its new tournament management service, and two days after showing its new season, Nintendo has returned to the fray with the new Splatoon. The company has anticipated the arrival of Biggest boss Splatoon 3 has ever had never.

And salmonid boss which will be accompanied by a new event Big Run of which there is still no date, but there is a first look. The first image of Megalodoncio shows an imposing rival “capable of swallowing an entire ship if he feels like it.”

Megalodoncio is coming to Splatoon 3 at the beginning of december, as Nintendo itself has advanced. It is a matter of time before the Big Run event that includes it is announced, and once again invites Inklings and Octarians to fight to defend Tintelia. Will you sign up for the battle?

Fuente