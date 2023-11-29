After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the plans for last Halloween, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. It is about future content.

This time they focus on a new special summer. We talk about the new FrostyFest, which appears to be a winter-themed Splatfest to celebrate the season. For now we do not have confirmed teams, but special equipment has been shown.

You can see it below:

Tintelia and Cromópolis will be colder than ever when the FrostyFest of the 2023 cold season begins #Splatoon3. Don’t miss the details of this festival! pic.twitter.com/2PmsZyVneh — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 29, 2023

Get ready for FrostyFest with special gear from #Splatoon3 which will be distributed through the Cephalopod Research Center newsletter (Splatoon 3) on your #NintendoSwitch when the event approaches. pic.twitter.com/XKuqFTI6oQ — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 29, 2023

Don’t forget that we have an update for tonight. This patch focuses on improve the gaming experience in different modes, adding features for the upcoming 2023 cold season and balancing existing mechanics. The next update, scheduled for mid-Cold Season 2023, will focus on balance adjustments and bug fixes. If you are interested, you can consult the extensive patch notes in full on the official Nintendo of America website.

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

Fuente.