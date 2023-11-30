One of the favorite games in the Nintendo Switch community is Splatoon 3, which continues to receive different events that keep players active. Now, those responsible for it have just released a new update that you can now download on the hybrid.

As you surely remember, Splatoon 3 was released on September 9, 2022 and has become one of the players’ favorite installments, which is why Nintendo continues to include it in different tournaments and more.

Now, the game developers continue to polish every detail of the delivery and have just released update 6.0.0, which includes several new features that will undoubtedly improve the players’ experience.

What does the new Splatoon 3 update include?

Here you can see the main content notes:

Changes in Anarchy Battle:

After a five-win streak, the number of streaks achieved will be displayed. Win streak is increased after five-win streaks and restarts under certain conditions. Badges related to winning streaks are added.

Changes in Battles X:

Changes to the matchmaking system to allow for more weapon combinations Adjustments to the minimum range and how X Power is modified at the end of battles

Salmon Run the Splatoon 3:

New King Salmonid: Megalodontium New special weapons and weapon supply adjustments to improve the gameplay experience Improvements to the Splatfest Battle and Tableturf Battle system Lobby updates, including an exchange of Sheldon licenses for Shell-Out tokens Features added in SplatNet 3 and adjustments in Salmon Run Stats

As you could see, the exclusive game for the Nintendo Switch continues to manage to offer the craziest battles on the platform, so it is undoubtedly a good time to start the challenges with your friends.

We remind you that Splatoon 3 is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find other news related to the franchise at this link.

What do you think of the news in the Nintendo game? Tell us in the comments.

