Beyond JusantPersona 5 Tactica and a generous number of works, the Redmond company’s service expands with Spirittea, developed by Cheesemasters Games and published by No More Robots (yes, those from Slayers Close to works like Animal Crossing and other life simulators, Spirittea transports players into a dreamlike and detailed contextwhere everything happens.

Inspired equally by the iconic life simulator Stardew Valley and classic spirit-centric anime and manga, Spirittea follows a writer who has fled to the countryside to clear his head and find inspiration for his next novel (like Alan Wake). However, after accidentally drinking from an ancient mystical teapot, our protagonist begins to see the spirit world overlap with his reality.

Previous article

Gaming for All: here is an accessible gaming project