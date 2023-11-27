In this new episode of Recensito, our Maurizio presents you with SPIDI’s latest innovation in terms of long-range tourism and adventure travel: the Frontier suit, a 2024 preview

November 27, 2023

In this new episode of Reviewed let’s talk about clothing and specifically the suit SPIDI Frontier: a big novelty in the vast offer of motorcycle clothing.

Maurizio will show you in detail all the features of this set, from his side water repellency and breathability, practicality and safety that it is able to offer. It’s interesting to find out how SPEED has integrated elements such as the large ventilated pockets, an attractive design and technical solutions such as the BOA system for adjustment at the waist. In the video, together with Maurizio we will analyze how the Frontier is the perfect suit for everyday use, tourism and adventure, thanks to its lightness and weather resistance.

Don’t forget to discover our final impressions and considerations on prices, as well as safety tips and the importance of wearing appropriate gloves and protection. Write to us for any doubts or curiosities, we will be happy to answer. See you on the motorbike, well protected and always informed!