Although Spider-Man has become one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Universe, this was not always the case. When Peter Parker discovered that he had powers he proved to be a self-centered person who only wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and use them for his own benefit. For a time, Spider-Man He was hated by the very city he always protected. It wasn’t until the death of his uncle Ben that he Peter Parker He realized the enormous responsibility he had. Since then, Spider-Man has become New York’s biggest icon in Marvel.

Now, NY He has shown his hatred towards Spider-Man’s new companion as much as he criticized the young Peter Parker in his early days. Spider-Boy is one of the newest additions to the Marvel Universe if we didn’t take into account a small detail. Actually, Spider-Boy He’s been around all along, but everyone has forgotten who he is. The new Spider-Boy series will show him trying to reclaim his legacy in a universe where he’s apparently past his time as a hero and no one remembers.

The first issue begins with a newspaper cover in which Spider-Boy shows his monstrous fangs. Spider-Boy reunites with Spider-Man, to confront Gutterball. While this is Spidey’s first time encountering the villain, Spider-Boy claims that Gutterball is one of his worst enemies, although Gutterball doesn’t seem to remember it at all either.. When he is defeated and Spider-Man meets with the citizens of New York, they express their hatred upon seeing the young Spider-Boy.

Spider-Boy is now in the same position as Spider-Man when he began his superhero career., but that only advances a promising career as a hero. In its beginnings, J. Jonah Jameson of The Daily Bugle rated Spider-Man as a true threat, forcing the public to fear or hate Spider-Man. In due time, Peter Parker gained the appreciation of the citizens he protects on a daily basis. Spider-Man’s sidekick You’re experiencing the same journey now, only under much more harrowing circumstances.

While it is true that most of the hate and fear that Spider-Man felt at the beginning of his superhero career could be justified because he was starting with an audience that didn’t know him, Spider-Boy He claims to be completely familiar with that same public that hates him. Marvel has confirmed that he has at least three years of experience as a superhero.

Although that is the case, Spider-Boy has been forced to start from scratch again. It seems that this will be the main theme of his new series, since Spider-Boy He tries to conquer a universe that once loved him before they forgot about him. Spider-Man’s sidekick needs to figure out how to be loved again more than ever.

The comic Spider-Boy #1 It is now available.

