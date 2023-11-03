Manga is an ideal vehicle for telling stories. Even Spider-Man is going to get his chance, even though the result is surprising to fans.

Spider-Man is going to have his own manga and it’s quite curious. The spider universe expands with the launch of Spider-Man: Octopus Girl. This is an exciting manga collaboration that will bring together the iconic Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus. However, it will do so in a way never seen before.

Illustrated by the talented Betten Court, the cover of the first volume has captured the essence of the eternal rivalry between Spider-Man and his evil enemy, Otto Octavius. However, what truly sets this manga apart from the comics is the introduction of a completely new character.

This character is Otoha Okutamiya, who will be involved in the confrontation between Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus. However, the twist in this story is unprecedented in the Marvel Universe. That is the true grace of Spider-Man: Octopus Girl. A very typical twist on the manga elements.

What can we expect from Spider-Man: Octopus Girl

Doctor Octopus, traditionally an unlikable and unfriendly villain, is here sharing a body with the aforementioned Otoha Okutamiya after falling into a coma in his usual way. Perhaps this can remind us of what happened during that era of the Superior Spider-Man written by Dan Slott.

Either way, Now the evil doctor must live in the body of a high school student. And not even Peter Parker is aware of this mysterious development, which makes the plot even funnier and takes on even more manga nuances. Lovers of both genres will seriously enjoy it.

Spider-Man: Octopus Girl delves into the peculiar collaboration between Otoha and Doctor Octopus as they adapt to coexisting in a single body, as if they were V and Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077.

The manga takes a surprising turn when Otoha’s wisdom challenges even Doctor Octopus’ intellect. In fact, readers may be surprised by the feeling that, beneath the mask of evil, the classic spider-man villain He has a kind side that makes him very human.

For now, Spider-Man: Octopus Girl It is available exclusively in Japan. With Viz Media’s track record of bringing popular manga titles to Western audiences, there is some optimism that this Marvel adaptation could reach international markets as well.