The rumor of the Sinister Six has returned after the previous film that was canceled focused on this group of villains seeking revenge against Spider-Man

Just when we thought the project had been abandoned, Sony Pictures revolutionizes the world of superhero movies with a rumor that has gained strength again: is a Sinister Six movie finally being cooked? This idea, which has been floating around Sony’s halls since the mid-2000s, seems to be taking shape once again, promising to bring together villains and characters we’ve already seen in titles like “Venom” and “Morbius.”

The history of this group of villains at Sony is one of ups and downs, beginning long before the release of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014. This film was intended to be the springboard for the assembly of these notorious villains in a spin-off project. . There was even speculation that Andrew Garfield, playing Peter Parker, would join the team, tricked by a resurrected Norman Osborn. However, internally, things did not seem to be going well, and the idea was losing steam.

A change of plans and incorporation into the MCU

Sony’s plans took an unexpected turn with the decision to collaborate with Marvel Studios, integrating Spider-Man into the MCU with “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. This move, which coincided with the date initially planned for the release of the Sinister Sextet film, left the project in an uncertain limbo.

However, the wheel has not stopped turning. With the creation of independent films such as “Venom”, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”, “Morbius”, and future titles such as “Madame Web”, “Kraven the Hunter” and “Venom 3”, the possibility of the villain team resurfacing is getting stronger. According to Daniel Richtman, a well-known leaker, Sony is currently developing the project, although with a different approach, given that Spider-Man has not been part of these films.

Who will be part of the Sextet?

The big question remains: Who will be the members of this infamous team? Although it has not yet been confirmed, characters like Venom, Morbius, The Vulture, Kraven, Rhino and Ezekiel are strong candidates. The “Morbius” post-credits scene hinted at the formation of a team of villains, although their purpose and alignment remain a mystery.

In the constant evolution of the Spider-Man universe, lesser-known characters could surprise us by joining the team. Figures like Shockerknown for its ability to generate shock waves, and Scorpion, with their technologically advanced suit and deadly tail, are potential candidates. These characters, although not as prominent as Venom or Morbius, could provide a fresh and exciting dynamics to the team.

An interesting question is whether Spider-Man will appear in this film and, if so, what version of the character will we see? While Tom Holland could be an option, the Andrew Garfield variant seems to fit better in this alternative universe. We cannot rule out the influence of the Multiverse or Spider-Verse in this decision.

A walk through comic history

The first appearance of the Sinister Six was in “The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1” in 1964, led by Doctor Octopus. Over the years, the team has undergone several variations in both its members and its leader, reflecting the evolution of the Spider-Man universe in the comics.

The possibility of a Sinister Six movie opens up endless questions and expectations. Will Sony manage to capture the essence of these charismatic villains? What stories and battles await us in this new chapter of the Spider-Man universe? Only time will tell if these rumors become a reality that fans are eager to see.