Marvel Studios has a problem with its next phases. However, the Spider-Man 4 movie could fix the future of the MCU.

Spider-Man 4 could solve a big problem that Marvel Studios has. After his multiversal adventure in No Way Home, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will return to the MCU. But a big crossover problem has arisen that only the fourth installment of it could solve. After the end of the Infinity Saga, the MCU began to focus on the Multiverse and the various dangers and mysteries that comprise it. The first multiversal adventure was No Way Home, where Peter Parker and Doctor Strange accidentally opened the multiversal doors and ushered in an epic spider crossover.

However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker had to make a huge sacrifice at the end of No Way Home to stop an immense multiversal problem. That sacrifice was convincing Doctor Strange to cast a spell that would make everyone forget who es. As a result, Peter Parker is now completely alone. Not even his best friends and colleagues remember him. While this sets up some exciting stories for his upcoming solo film, it also creates a huge crossover problem for the MCU that only Spider-Man 4 can fix.

The problem with the ending of ‘No Way Home’

When the Infinity Saga came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, Peter Parker was thought of as the character who would unite the two eras. However, the ending of No Way Home prevents Spider-Man from being that connecting link. Although maybe Spider-Man 4 can turn the tables. Peter Parker held a unique position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a young superhero who met the original Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and other MCU heroes. He could have easily been the link between the new heroes and those who are already veterans.

Although we are clear that Spider-Man 4 will happen, It is not known exactly when Spider-Man will return to Marvel Studios. However, given the magnitude of Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, he is expected to join the fight. But if no one remembers Peter Parker and the new heroes don’t know who he is… his participation in these movies will be a big problem. Fixing this during these stories would be very anticlimactic. Ultimately, we would see Peter Parker return to the way he was before the final spell of No Way Home.

The fourth spider installment must find a solution before

Reversing the spell or finding a way for Peter Parker to get his friends and allies back can only happen in Spider-Man 4.. Since this has been a major turning point in the Webhead’s history, the Marvel Cinematic Universe must give it the time it needs to develop and be corrected. Be that as it may, they have to find a solution before the events.

Of course, This is something that cannot happen in the next Avengers movies, but it must happen in Spider-Man 4. Ultimately, they’ll be dealing with multiple subplots like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame did. Rebooting the Marvel Cinematic Universe would only make the problem worse, as it would be too risky to return Peter Parker to square one without correcting No Way Home’s latest spell and examining his life after his greatest sacrifice.