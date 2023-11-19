The Pokémon GO Special Research: Master Ball will arrive very soon to facilitate the adventure of a part of the community.

The game continues to receive plenty of content, including Fashion Week where you can capture Frillish, as well as the highly anticipated Team Party event.

But not everything that has to do with this celebration has excited the players. In fact, there are some who are expecting bad news soon.

Players are concerned about Pokémon GO Special Research: Master Ball

Part of the community is looking forward to the new Let’s play as a team! event, which will be held from Wednesday, November 22, 2023 to Monday, November 27, 2023.

Part of the event is Special Research: Pokémon GO Master Ball, which will arrive on the same day. According to the description, this is an additional investigation aimed at Trainers who have not completed the temporary investigation for the season.

However, there is a catch, and it is stated that this research will be paid. This has raised concerns among many players who have long feared that the powerful Master Ball will become a way to make money.

In the announcement made on Reddit, many players expressed various criticisms regarding this business model. Some felt that putting the Master Ball behind a “paywall” is not fair to those who do not have money at the time.

“You have to buy it,” said one player. “And it won’t be cheap,” added another.

Additionally, it will only be available temporarily.

“The same people who didn’t have money before now may not buy a mission,” another trainer said. “Many people play without paying or are children without a credit/debit card, so buying Investigations will not be an option for them.”

Will the Master Ball be exclusive to those who pay?

Now that plans for Pokémon GO’s Special Research: Master Ball have been revealed, many fear that this special Ball will become exclusive to players with money.

We knew about this when it was announced a while ago, the point is that the big mission should not have had a time limit. I shouldn’t have to pay to keep my quests, and paid quests shouldn’t have time limits either,” the player argued. “They are getting incredibly greedy with their tickets and paid in-game “events,” and it is disgusting,” he concluded.

His point has resonated with other players, as you don’t just have to pay to get the Master Ball. You will also need to complete new Research Tasks.

The new tasks are expected to be easier than the previous ones, but some are not convinced. “Now wait and see, another 60 Raids are coming,” another trainer said.

Between the possibility of high time, the “payout barrier” and limited time, many players fear the worst. Pokémon GO’s Special Research: Master Ball could make or enrage many.

However, it is not completely true that there is no other way to get the Master Ball. Although they were few, some trainers were able to complete the incredibly difficult tasks for the second Master Ball.