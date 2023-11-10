It’s official now! Spartacus returns, the brutal series about gladiators in Roman times will return with new seasons.

The epic series is back, titled Spartacus: House of Ashur has officially been greenlit on Starz and brings with it the exciting news that Nick Tarabay will be returning to play Ashur again.

The sand is shaking with the news of Spartacus’ revival, and the Starz network has officially given its blessing to the project led by original creator Steven S. DeKnight. This new installment promises to immerse us in a whirlwind of intrigue, action and the triumphant return of a hero.

The return of Nick Tarabay as Ashur.

At the heart of this exciting reveal is the return of Nick Tarabay, the original star who wowed viewers with his masterful performance as Ashur. The series will explore the character’s rebirth, picking up from the events of Spartacus: Vengeance and featuring an intriguing twist: what if Ashur hadn’t perished on Mount Vesuvius? What if his dark dealings with the Romans had led him into a dangerous new plot?

Ashur of Spartacus

Spartacus: House of Ashur will immerse viewers in a plot that will defy expectations. What happens when a former gladiator returns, reclaiming the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus? The show’s description raises fascinating questions and promises a rollercoaster of excitement as Ashur embarks on a mission to take down Spartacus and end the slave rebellion.

The mastermind behind Spartacus, Steven S. DeKnight, returns to lead this new installment as showrunner and executive producer. His unique and bold vision promises to take the saga to new heights, while maintaining the essence that captivated fans a decade ago.

“The opportunity to return to a series you love after a decade is unique and wonderful. “I couldn’t be more excited to create this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with Starz, Lionsgate and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.” DeKnight expressed.

Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, commented: “A decade ago, the groundbreaking original Spartacus captivated viewers around the world. “We are excited to deliver more of the gripping, high-octane drama that our ardent fans have been anticipating.”

