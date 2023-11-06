Starting from 2021, Sparco has defined a business plan aimed at improving its ESG (Environmental Social Governance) rating.

The company has set itself the objective of providing an organic and transparent representation of its commitment in the social, economic, environmental and territorial fields, through a structured process of accountability and reporting; a significant step in this direction was the approval of the Sustainability Report for the two-year period 2021-2022, which is based on the principles of the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) taking into account all subsequent updates.

The choice of GRI indicators was made considering the importance of the company’s different areas of action.

For the two-year period 2023-2024, the company is basing its business activity in line with the values ​​underlying the ESG rating: environmental sustainability of its products and production, as well as the social responsibility of its operations.

This approach was clearly visible in some projects already completed and in others nearing completion by 2024:

Launch, in the 2023 catalog (with confirmation for 2024), of the “Sparco full efficiency” line which saw an important success of the fireproof production (suits, shoes and gloves for drivers) with regenerated raw materials and a simultaneous reduction in Co2 emissions in the environment, for “green” production, equal to approximately 6 kg per product. The latter results are certified by a specially commissioned LCA (life cycle assessment); Energy efficiency improvement of the Sparco headquarters in Volpiano with installation and commissioning (in spring 2023) of a solar panel system with a capacity of 500 kW, with the project of its expansion with a view to creating, by 2024, a ” energy community” with the adjacent production plants of Leinì and Volpiano 2. Reforestation, by the first half of 2024, of the production plant of the Volpiano headquarters with the planting of one hundred tall shrubs (evergreen) for the improvement of the ecosystem urban area of ​​the sub-area in which the plant is located and of the life of the local community. Assignment of the maximum score (three stars) within the legality rating, by the Italian Competition and Market Guarantor Authority on 11/10/2023.

In addition to the projects already implemented or nearing completion, Sparco will introduce new corporate welfare tools of particular social relevance starting from January 2024. First of all, the Parental Policy, which will provide a bonus of €3000 gross to all employees who become parents or adopt a child in 2024.

What has been done so far, and what is planned for 2024, constitutes only a first part of initiatives that will be cumulated with further projects that will take place over the next five years, aimed at further increasing Sparco’s ESG rating. This was designed with a view to improving the well-being of its employees and, more generally, to create virtuous mechanisms with the territory and local realities where the company operates.

Niccolò Bellazzini, manager of the Sparco brand and member of the board of directors, commented on this initiative launched by the Italian brand: “Sparco is a production company strongly rooted in the Turin area, which lives on the competence and know-how of its 1700 employees. Behind The market leadership is combined with the great commitment of the women and men who work day and night at Sparco to make the company an Italian and global excellence in various business segments”.

“The excellent economic-financial performances achieved so far in the last five years, however, cannot be the one and only objective to aim for: without distribution of wealth, culture, services and opportunities towards our corporate and territorial community, our social and economic role would disappear”.

Photo by: Sparco

The Sparco headquarters