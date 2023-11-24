We help you solve each of the hidden words in the Wordle challenges, both the normal challenge, the challenge with accent marks, and the scientific challenge.

More Wordle challenges are now available. As always, we give you the solutions for the normal modality, but also the accent and scientific modality, and we provide you with certain clues so that you can overcome them without having to look at our solution.

And once again we help you solve each of the hidden words in the games. Wordlefirst giving you clues so you can participate and finally the solution to each of them.

The structure is the same as always, we tell you exactly how each of the elements work puzzle of Wordle españolsimilar but not the same, we offer you several clues that we believe are more than enough for you to solve the words.

That is why to solve each of the puzzles you must try different words and thus find the solution in Wordle Spanish.

Spanish wordle, accents and scientific Solution for today, November 24

In this guide we help you find the solution to all the hidden Wordle words in Spanish, both the normal challenge, the challenge with accents and the scientific challengeoffering you clues for each of them.

Normal Wordle in Spanish 687: clues and solution to the word of November 24, 2023

First we will tell you how to play:

You must find out the hidden word in a maximum of six attempts. Each attempt must be an existing word in the dictionary and of five letters. For each attempt the color of the letters will show whether it is correct or not, among the following: if the letter is in the background green means that you have guessed the letter and also its position; If it has a yellow background it means that the letter is inside the word but you have not got the position right; If the background is gray it means that the letter does not exist within the solution.

Clues

In various monotheistic religions, celestial spirit created by God for his ministry. It has two vowels.

Solution

You are about to know the solution to the normal challenge, a solution that you will see in the next paragraph so do not continue reading if you still do not want to know what word it is.

We have warned you, and the solution to the normal challenge in Spanish is:

ÁNGEL

Wordle with accents in Spanish 634: clues and solution to the word of November 24, 2023

How to play:

The word solution can have from 4 to 7 letters. Within the word solution there is a letter that has an accent. The vowels with an accent are independent of the normal ones.

Clues

Continent south of Europe. An A is accentuated.

Solution

You are about to know the solution to Wordle with accents, and you will have it available in the next paragraph for you to take into account.

We have already warned you, the solution to this accent challenge is the following:

AFRICA

Wordle in scientific Spanish 621: clues and solution to the word of November 24, 2023

First we tell you how to play:

Same procedure as the previous ones The word solution is 3 to 8 letters The word solution is related to science

Clues

One of the twenty amino acids that cells use to synthesize proteins. It starts with L. It has four vowels.

Solution

Below you will find Wordle’s solution in scientific Spanish, and you will find it in the next paragraph, so you are already warned.

The solution is the following, just below this line:

LEUCINE

With this we already have the solution to Wordle in Spanish both in normal mode, accent mode and scientific mode on November 24, 2023and tomorrow you will have those for November 25.