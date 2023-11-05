Suara.com – Real Madrid failed to overtake Girona at the top of the 2023-2024 Italian League standings after they were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano in the 11th week of the match, Monday (6/11/2023) early morning WIB.

In the match at Santiago Bernabeu, the team nicknamed Los Blancos actually appeared very dominant. They excel in almost all aspects from creating opportunities to controlling the ball.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team recorded that Flash Score controlled 63 percent of the ball. They also created 22 opportunities, five of which were on goal.

Real Madrid’s goal expectations (xG) in this match are also very high. With the many opportunities created, Vinicius Junior and his friends should be able to score at least 2.22 goals in this match.

Before it was confirmed that the game was a draw, Real Madrid actually scored a goal in the 66th minute.

Real Madrid striker Rodrygo competes with Rayo Vallecano midfielder Oscar Valentin and goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski during the match week 12 of the 2023-2024 Spanish League between Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 5 2023.Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

However, Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed by the referee because he was deemed to have been caught offside.

The player who often becomes a “talisman” when Real Madrid is having difficulties, namely Jude Bellingham, was also unable to do much in this match.

In fact, the England national team midfielder suffered an injury at the start of the match even though in the end he was able to continue playing for the full time.

One additional point is not enough for Real Madrid to overtake Girona from the top of the 2023-2024 Spanish League standings.

El Real is temporarily in second place in the standings with a collection of 29 points from 12 matches, aka two points adrift of Girona in the top position.

Meanwhile for Rayo Vallecano, a draw is quite valuable considering that they are facing Real Madrid as an away team.

One additional point makes Vallecano temporarily occupy ninth place with a collection of 18 points from 12 matches.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Player Lineup

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Junior.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Rayo Vallecano (4-1-4-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Andrei Ratiu, Abdul Mumin, Florian Lejeune, Alfonso Espino; Oscar Valentin; Isi Palazon, Pathe Ciss, Unai Lopez, Alvaro Garcia; Raul de Tomas.

Coach: Francisco Rodriguez