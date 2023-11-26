Christmas, time of love, union… but not “peace”, nor certainly restraint. Not at least among the Spanish cities that, over the last few years, have launched a mad race to display the most lavish, hyperbolic and of course brilliant street decorations. Of course, the dispute is symbolic and is full of disagreements between mayors who have more of a well-calculated staging than real challenges, but aside from the rhetoric, the slander and the seemingly eternal fight to see who will raise the Christmas tree more meters or deploy a greater number of light bulbs in your city, this municipal commitment has another facet, just as or even more measurable: the investment in millions of hard and cold euros.

And its volume has grown strongly in recent years.

The rhetoric of the self. We have already spoken to you on several occasions about the “fight” between cities to see who comes to Christmas with the greatest display of LED lights, the tallest tree or the most lavish Three Kings parade. The phenomenon is not new, nor has it certainly emerged this year. But it grows. And all the festivities are heated up with big announcements and the occasional exchange of more or less humorous statements between councilors of some cities in Spain, such as Badalona, ​​Madrid, Seville, Ourense, Málaga or Vigo, whose mayor, Abel Caballero, has even managed go viral with his comments about “the top Christmas on this planet.”

An example: in September the mayor of Badalona presented a huge structure 40 m high, 15 m in diameter and with tens and tens of thousands of LED lights that – he claimed – would become the largest Christmas tree in Spain. “Someone says they have the largest tree in the world… and if their tree is the largest in the world, ours will be the largest in the Universe,” joked Xavier Albiol, who acknowledged that he maintains a “healthy rivalry” with Abel Caballero. Whether or not this is the case, the response from the first Galician mayor did not take long to arrive: “Vigo only competes with New York.”





Abel Caballero, mayor of Vigo, during the installation of the 2023 Christmas lighting.

Big words, big numbers. It’s not all words, of course. For some time now, the municipalities that have entered the race for the most “top” Christmas, according to Caballero, have been fighting for victory in two of the most measurable aspects of the decorations: the height of the trees and the number of lights. led. And the dispute has taken them to surprising heights. A few days ago Badalona lit its 40-meter-high tree with 82,000 pixel lights and although Albiol continues to claim it as “the largest” in Spain, the truth is that if we stick strictly to the height there are much larger structures throughout the country’s geography. .

As this graph prepared by El Periódico shows, Vigo has raised a 44 m tree, although part of its total height is due to the enormous 19 m star that crowns it. However, there are even greater deployments: in Cartes, Cantabria, they have proposed raising a mass that at least at the beginning of November already rose to 42.5 m and aspired to reach an astonishing size that some media estimates at 45 m and others at 65 m. In a shopping center in Granada they wanted to go even a little further with a “mega tree” that exceeds 50 meters. There are also XXXL cones and stunning LED displays in Madrid or Malaga.









Who much does it cost? The million dollar question. A large display of light bulbs and trees requires a generous budget deployment that is not always easy to keep track of, since there are multi-year contracts and spending on Christmas campaigns goes beyond the light bulbs. As an example, a button: Faro de Vigo recently calculated how much the 2023 campaign will require, which starts this weekend. Its conclusion is that it will cost 3.3 million euros to the local coffers, a considerable figure for a city that does not reach 300,000 inhabitants.

The bulk of Vigo’s investment is allocated to the deployment of 11.5 million LED lights (2.37 million), although there are other contracts for decorations, parade, security or public address systems. The attributable electricity bill is, according to Caballero, barely 30,000 euros. Vigo is not a unique case. At the beginning of November, La Vanguardia indicated that Badalona will allocate 1.7 million to the festivities, of which around 250,000 correspond to the installation of the tree. In Malaga the budget for the lights of the historic center will be around 1.4 million after the City Council made a modification to add 300,000 euros more.

More lights and more expense. For years Vigo has tried to increase its Christmas display, with more light bulbs and bigger trees. In 2018 there were around nine million LED lights, in 2019 there were already 10 million, the following year they rose to 11 million and this holiday season there are already 11.5 million. Vigo is not again an isolated case, but its evolution reflects an upward commitment to Christmas, at least among certain localities, which is in turn reflected in municipal investment. In 2021 Público revealed that Martínez Almeida had increased spending on lights for those parties by 11% to 3.6 million.





From three to eight euros per neighbor. It is not easy to calculate the evolution of city council spending on Christmas campaigns, but we have some clues and rankings, published in different years, that help to get an idea of ​​how the cost has increased. For example, Vigo has awarded the Ximénez company a lighting contract for a period of four years and a budget of around 9.4 million, which leaves a cost per citizen of 8 euros. The previous tender, from 2018, amounted to 2.5 million for three years, although the contract ended up being extended with another extra million. Faro de Vigo explains that, if the figures are compared, spending per Vigo resident has thus gone from three to eight euros in a few years.

Broadening the focus. Again, it is not a unique case. In 2014 Cinco Días published a report in which it calculated how much some cities in Spain allocated to Christmas lighting in their streets. Since then prices have risen, but the perspective left by their figures is interesting. According to the economic newspaper Prisa, Madrid would allocate 1.7 million euros to the lights that year, which was already 7.2% more the previous year; Barcelona 450,000 euros and Malaga 573,200. In 2019, the Statista portal did the same exercise and showed that although Malaga remained more or less at the same number, Madrid had already skyrocketed to 3.1 million. Spending in the capital had increased by nearly 28% compared to 2018.

Size matters, but the size of the tree. Second place on the Statista list prior to the pandemic was for Vigo (1.1 million), followed by Palma de Mallorca (900,000), Seville (789,000), Málaga (537,200) and Huelva (498,400). Its values ​​for Malaga and Seville, however, differ from those published at the time by the local press in both cities. What the ranking does show is that the “fever” for Christmas decorations is not general, nor is it widespread throughout all localities.

What’s more, the figures reflect that although the size of the city – and therefore the length of its street – is a relevant factor, it is not decisive: Barcelona and Valencia were ranked 39th and 50th, despite the fact that the First, with more than 1.6 million residents, it exceeds the Vigo census by more than five times.

At the gates of Christmas 2023. What is the situation today? El Nacional has carried out the exercise again and the data shows some interesting increases. In the case of Madrid, it indicates an amount of 4.3 million euros, 7.5% more than in 2022; in Vigo 2.3 million; in Badalona 1.7 million; and in Barcelona there is a 1.9 million contract that will cover nearly 104 kilometers of public roads. In Malaga the investment is around 1.4 million, which means repeating the investment that was already made last year.

Of great investments and returns. The number of light bulbs and the meters that the trees measure matter, but if there is a fundamental figure in the Christmas campaigns, it is the economic return they leave, in hard and cold euros. That is in fact the argument that the councilors use for investments: how many tourists capture the decorations and what is the balance for hospitality and commerce.

Caballero has even claimed that the lights attract three million visitors to Vigo in a matter of two months and leaves a return of hundreds of millions of euros. A year ago he was actually talking about an impact on the city of 750 million. In Badalona they are also considering carrying out a study that accurately calculates the economic return and in Malaga, where the lights are already considered an attraction, the City Council estimates that they represent around 35 million for bars and hotels.

