The Italian coach: “We have prepared very well. We are coming to these matches with confidence”

On the eve of the match against North Macedonia, valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Italy coach Luciano Spalletti charged the Azzurri environment by talking about motivations: “Tomorrow we need an Italy that is up to its own history and the game that needs to be exhibited at an international level. There is a need for an Italy that has strong characters and players who know how to deal with these situations: we play for our nation and we must be willing to do anything.”

However, the former Napoli coach said he was confident: “We have prepared very well and we have a team at our disposal that has the possibility of making leaps forward, not steps, so we are approaching these matches, in which the result is fundamental, with confidence”. Spalletti then also commented on the contribution that Federico Chiesa will be able to make: “he has a great shot, he knows how to beat the opponent and score. He has a very high level personality, he is a reference for our national team and we are very happy to have him available”.