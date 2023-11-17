Every time the coach set foot in what was his stadium during his time with Roma, insults and boos arrived. But the past is the past, now he represents Italy

Luciano Spalletti in his new role as coach of the national team returns on Friday evening to the Olimpico which has been his home for around six years. In this stadium, Roma’s side, it experienced two cycles: the first, extraordinary one, from 2005 to 2009, is still remembered today for the innovative and spectacular football, the tactical inventions, the change of roles which gave new careers to many players and, above all, for the partnership with the captain, the flag, the champion of Giallorossi history, Francesco Totti, who Spalletti set up as a false nueve and received goals, shots and continuous magic in return. Two Italian Cups arrived, a Super Cup and second places behind Inter. At the beginning of 2009-2010, on September 1st, he resigned, giving way to Ranieri. He returned on January 14, 2016 taking over Garcia and collected 14 wins, 4 draws and one defeat, with the best points average of the tournament (2.42). The following year he finished second behind Juve with Roma’s record for points (87) and goals scored (90). But that second cycle was characterized by the ruinous relationship with Totti: the difficult management of the last years of the captain’s career, the controversies, the choices, the behind the scenes, the rudeness.

the problems with totti

—

“Too much of everything” however, Totti to allow Rome, the Roman fans and the Roman press to accept Spalletti’s attitudes, phrases, decisions, experienced as a slap and a disfigurement to the champion-monument who had accompanied 25 years of everyone’s life. In the last match against Genoa on 28 May 2017, the Olimpico took sides “no ifs or buts” on the day of the Captain’s – forced – farewell to football with an eloquent banner in the Curva Sud: “Totti is Roma”. Spalletti, guilty of having previously denied him minutes and catwalks (the one at San Siro was famous), was booed when the lineups were announced and every time he was shown on the big screens in the post-match party. That day there were actually two farewells to Roma: that of Francesco and that of Luciano, the best manager in terms of play and results since the 2001 scudetto. From that moment, thanks to Totti’s biography and the fiction on his life focused on conflictual relationship with the coach, every time Spalletti returned to the Olimpico it was only insults and deafening whistles. But time helps to understand the stories better, to analyze them with more clarity and coldness, to bring out some more important background, to make people understand the difficulties of managing a group full of strong personalities, accustomed to a certain freedom at the time. and to cultivate their own hobbies made even more frequent by the explosion of technology. It was easy, among so many things left unsaid, to point the finger at Spalletti, who certainly wasn’t astute in managing public communication. Some of his pre- and post-match statements appeared poisonous and out of place based on the facts known at the time.

the handshake

—

But if today it was Totti himself who sought peace and a handshake and admitted that that period was conditioned by multiple elements, perhaps the time has truly come to move on. Perhaps not everything went as it seemed at the time. Maybe one day Spalletti will say something about him in a book. Or, perhaps, there will no longer be a need to reopen old chapters. Meanwhile on Friday he returns to the Olimpico as Azzurri coach for the first of two very important matches for our future. He represents Italy. It would be nice if the Olimpico welcomed him only with applause.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED