Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is open to unilaterally recognizing the State of Palestine even if the European Union disagrees. Photo/Anadolu

RAFAH – Spanish Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez said Madrid was open to unilaterally recognizing the State of Palestine even though the European Union did not agree.

“I think the time has come for the international community, especially the European Union and its member states, to recognize the State of Palestine,” said Sanchez on Friday, as reported by Anadolu, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Sanchez said this during a press conference on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border.

Sanchez said that ideally, such recognition would come at once with at least some EU member states participating.

“But, if not, of course Spain will make its own decision,” he said.

The newly re-elected Spanish Prime Minister previously promised that recognizing the State of Palestine was a priority for his upcoming term.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo joined Sanchez on his tour of Israel, Palestine and Egypt.

During the trip, the two leaders called for the protection of the civilian population in Gaza and for Israel to respect international humanitarian law.

On Friday, after their press conference at the Rafah crossing, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen ordered the summoning of the Spanish and Belgian ambassadors in Tel Aviv to be given a “stern reprimand” due to the attitude of the PMs of both countries who strongly criticized Israel’s war in Gaza.

“We condemn the Spanish and Belgian Prime Ministers’ false claims of support for terrorism,” Cohen wrote on the social media network X, claiming that Israel “acted in accordance with international law.”