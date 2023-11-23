Suara.com – Friday (24/11/2023), Spain and Germany will start the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The match, which is scheduled to kick-off at 15.30 WIB, will be held at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta.

This meeting will be the fourth meeting for Spain and Germany U-17. Previously the two teams had faced each other three times, two of them at the World Cup.

Spanish national team footballer Quim Junyent (right) celebrates with his partner Marc Guiu (left) after scoring a goal against the Canadian national team in the U-17 World Cup Group B match at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Central Java, Friday (10/11/2023 ). (ANTARA FOTO/Mohammad Ayudha/rwa)

Of the three meetings, Spain dominated with three wins. However, the meeting record will not affect this match.

The reason is, the last time the Matador team beat Der Panzer’s young squad in the 2023 U-17 Euro qualifiers with a narrow score of 4-3. The match was held last March.

In the group phase, Spain picked up two wins and one draw in Group B. Meanwhile, Germany swept away the points in Group F with three wins.

In the round of 16, both teams also struggled to beat their opponents. La Roja’s young team beat Japan 2-1 in a very tight match.

Likewise, Germany achieved a dramatic 3-2 victory over the United States in the last 16.

Based on the data above, the quarter-final match between Spain vs Germany at JIS is predicted to be fierce.

“Germany will be a difficult opponent. Because currently Germany has champion status in the European championship (Euro U-17 2023),” said Spanish coach Jose Maria Lana while leading the team’s training at Madya Stadium, Jakarta, Thursday (23/11/2023) .

“Apart from that, they have good tactics and have good quality, strong players,” he continued.

“So their goal here is just to do their best.”

In line with his rival, German coach Christian Wuck predicts that the duel between the two teams will be tough.

“I think both teams know each other, so it’s going to be a tough game for both teams,” Wuck said.

“Spain is a team that has good technique, lots of players with individual skills. I hope we are a lucky team,” continued the 50-year-old coach.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the Brazil vs Argentina match which will also be held at JIS, Friday at 19.00 WIB.

Germany U-17 national team player Robert Ramsak (right) celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group F match between Germany vs Venezuela at the Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta on November 18, 2023.BAY ISMOYO / AFP.

Player Lineup Prediction

Spain U-17: Raúl Jiménez Latorre; Héctor Fort, Pau Cubarsí, Andrés Cuenca Cejudo, Daniel Muñoz Navas, Quim Junyent Casanova, Pau Prim, Daniel Yáñez Barla, Juan Hernández Torres, Pablo López Gómez, Marc Guiu.

Pelatih: Jose María Lana.

Jerman U-17: Max Schmitt; Max Henning, David Oogu, Finn Jeltsch, Eric Da Silva; Fayssal Harchaoui, Robert Ramsak; Paris Brunner, Noah Darvich, Charles Herrmann; Max Moerstedt.

Coach: Christian Wuck.

Head to Head

03/28/23 Germany 3-4 Spain (U-17 Euro Qualification)

09/21/97 Germany 1-2 Spain (U-17 World Cup)

08/26/91 Spain 3-1 Germany (U-17 World Cup)

Spain’s four matches in the 2023 U-17 World Cup

10/11/23 Spain 2-0 Canada

13/11/23 Spain 1-0 Mali

16/11/23 Uzbekistan 2-2 Spain

11/20/23 Spain 2-1 Japan

Germany’s four matches in the 2023 U-17 World Cup

12/11/23 Mexico 1-3 Germany

15/11/23 New Zealand 1-3 Germany

18/11/23 Germany 3-0 Venezuela

11/21/23 Germany 3-2 United States

Final Score Prediction: Spain 3-2 Germany.

Live Streaming Link for Spain vs Germany Click Here.